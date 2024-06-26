The Munster Dairy Producer Organisation claim to have started signing up dairy farmers, most of whom supply Kerry \ Donal O' Leary

The battle for control of a sizeable proportion of Kerry’s milk pool cranked up a gear this week as a new producer organisation started signing up farmers.

“The Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO) is now fully established and has commenced signing-up dairy farmers – mainly those who are currently supplying milk to Kerry Agribusiness,” said James Doyle, interim chairperson of the body.

Focused

The MDPO will host a series of farmer meetings over the coming week as it seeks to bolster its membership base, Doyle confirmed.

While the organisation is primarily focused on farmers tied to Kerry Agribusiness, it said milk suppliers to other dairy processors are also welcome to join.

“The core purpose of MDPO is to collectively negotiate the best milk price and supply terms for farmers and MDPO is open for discussions and contract negotiations with any milk purchaser,” Doyle said.

The formal recognition of the MDPO by the Department of Agriculture in April was a “watershed” for the Irish dairy industry, he maintained.

“No longer are dairy farmers on their own where milk purchasers can offer milk supply contracts to individual farmers without any real negotiations and on ‘a take it or leave it’ basis,” Doyle claimed.

The MDPO chair pointed out that Kerry’s current milk supply contracts end on March 31, 2026.

“Dairy farmers can now collectively negotiate with any milk purchaser of our choice and agree lawfully enforceable milk supply contracts with the full backing of EU law,” Doyle pointed out.

“We will collectively endeavour to put that into practice to secure the best possible milk price and supply terms for dairy farmers,” he added.

The MDPO meetings kick off at the Woodlands Hotel in Adare on Thursday, 27 June. A further meeting takes place next Tuesday, 2 July, at The Rose Hotel Tralee.

The final meeting is on Wednesday, 3 July, at Hotel Woodstock in Ennis. All three meetings commence at 8.30pm.