Musgrave Group has issued a product return request for whiskey and stout from Conor McGregor’s range.

The recall comes in the wake of a High Court jury finding on Friday that he assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The group owns the Supervalu, Centra, Mace and Daybreak brands in Ireland.

Proper No Twelve whiskey, founded by McGregor, is a blended Irish whiskey distilled by Bushmills using Irish grain.

A message to Musgrave store managers on Monday evening said all Proper No Twelve 70cl whiskey, Proper No Twelve 70cl apple whiskey and Forged Irish Stout 440ml cans are to be delisted.

“All product is being delisted. Check product on sale and in storage. If you have these products, remove from sale and storage, return to the ambient depot and key an uplift request claim,” the message said.

A spokesperson for Musgrave confirmed that "these products are no longer available to our store network”.

Tesco Ireland confirmed that it is "removing Proper No 12 from sale in Tesco stores and online. Tesco does not stock Forged Irish Stout."

McGregor sold his majority stake in the company to Proximo Spirits in 2021.