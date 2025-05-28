I farm: “In partnership with Alf McGlew on 340ha of land which is 80% leased and 20% owned. We milk in three places, one place is owned and we have two leased. We have three full-time staff as well as our own sons and relief milkers. Alf and I are in partnership for the last 18 years.”

Cows: “We have 650 spring-calving crossbred cows. In terms of production they do 5,800l a year on average at around 4.8% fat and 3.75% protein. We are dual suppliers between Tirlán and Lakeland Dairies.”

Calving: “We calve from early February until early April. It went really well this year. The weather was better, milk price was better and we had more fodder.”

Breeding: “We’re in our third week of breeding at the minute and it’s going much better than last year because cows are in such good nick. We use sexed semen to breed 150 replacements every year for our own use. The rest is predominantly Angus AI and a small amount of Limousin. We mop up with Angus bulls for the last two weeks of breeding.”

TB resistant bulls: "We’ve been putting a lot more emphasis on choosing bulls that have TB resistant genetics. Along with other measures, using TB resistant bulls is now an option under Tirlán’s sustainability action payment programme, so it’s a no brainer. It’s also something that’s being spoken about in my discussion group for the first time ever. We breed for fertility first and while production used to be second, maintenance and health is now number two which includes TB resistance.”

Calves: “There was great demand for calves this year. I’d have around half a dozen farmers who buy calves off me every year and they’ve stuck with me even when there wasn’t much demand for some of my calves that’d have Jersey on their dam side.”

Grass: “We’ve had very low rainfall up to this week and I was getting worried. However, grass growth rates stayed around the 70kg/DM/ha. We’ve taken out surplus bales and have first-cut done. Second-cut silage ground is definitely behind target though.”