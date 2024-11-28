Aoife Sutton with her suckler cows, which are a mix of first generation dairy bred herefords and purebred angus at Ballinakill, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

I farm: “Roughly 200ac between Roscrea and Dunkerrin on the old N7 in a place called Ballinakill. We are a suckler beef and sheep enterprise. We have over 100 beef animals, 20 ewes and one stubborn ram called Hank.”

Cows: “Our cows are Hereford-cross and purebred Aberdeen Angus. Getting into the Angus is a recent venture. I’m farming with my mam Paula, my sisters Eleanor and Jenny and my husband Conor.”

Calving: “We calve from January to March as we find it suits our system. Weather depending, we can get them out to spring grass fairly quick. We have a Limousin stock bull – we find him to be easy calving, and this year will be his fourth crop of calves. We AI the purebreds with Dovea Genetics sires, it’s going well so far, and we’re hoping to have bulls at the sales next spring.”

Aoife keeps 20 ewes. \ Odhran Ducie

Calves: “All calves are kept until slaughter. We castrate the bulls and keep them as steers. The cows are on hay while they are drying off, this also keeps their straw bed more manageable. We have recently housed and weaned this year’s calves. They were dosed four weeks prior to housing.”

Aoife Sutton feeding meal to her forward stores. \ Odhran Ducie

Stores: “The forward store cattle were also put in for meal feeding after spending time out at grass. These were purchased locally over the summer and autumn in Central Auctions Roscrea and Templemore Mart. The weather was tricky this year, we are quite high over sea level, so it’s always a good idea to have bales of hay on hand, in case of poor weather conditions.”

Sheep: “We have a small flock of sheep including 20 Texel ewes running with a Texel ram. We will lamb for three weeks in March indoors.”

Aoife with her springer spaniel Oscar in her John Deere tractor. \ Odhran Ducie

Nursing: “I qualified as a general nurse in 2017 from UCD and worked in that field for six years. I now work in Gurteen Agricultural College teaching the sheep side of things. This is a change for me but one I’m really enjoying.”

Aoife with her springer spaniel Oscar. \ Odhran Ducie