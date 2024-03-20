I farm: “With my wife Róisín and two children, with help from my brother and mother. We own 120ac and rent 60ac.”

Cows: “We have 30 cows which are a combination of Limousins and Shorthorns and run them with an Angus bull, which is a traditional breed.”

Organic: “We are organic farming since 1 January 2023, operating a suckler-to-beef system. We decided to go organic because with Róisín and I working off the farm, it suits our family. It is something that we are interested in and makes economic sense. We found the Irish Organic Association very helpful and supportive. We do farm walks and participate in farm discussion groups, who we can always link in with.”

Calving: “We are halfway through calving and it is going well, with no problems so far. We plan to sell our bullocks to The Good Herdsmen in Tipperary for slaughter, it specialises in organic beef. This is for the international market.”

Feed: “Additional feed will be needed for finishing, so this year we are planning to sow 8ac of oats, 7ac of arable silage under sown with red clover, along with multispecies swards.”

This week: “We are preparing the land for grain and planning our approach for the Water EIP.”

Water EIP: “We were thrilled to be asked to host the launch of the new Water EIP two weeks ago. We are in the Dysart River catchment area and, four years ago, we took action to improve the water quality, which was successful.”

Actions: “Changes we made on our farm to improve water quality were closing off drinking from the river and putting up additional fencing. We are looking at getting solar pumps.”