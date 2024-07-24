I farm: “Dry stock and run a butcher and farm shop business in Mount Temple, Moneygold, Grange, Co Sligo. I completed the Green Cert last year. I was farming with my father before that, but he has taken a step back and I’m doing a bit more. I farm 50ha and dad farms roughly 40ha.”

Family: “My brother Cathal and I took the abattoir over from our father Gerald and mother Caroline two years ago. We supply hotels, restaurants, cafes and do a lot of slaughtering for organic farmers. We buy in cattle and lamb from local farmers and do private slaughter for farmers.”

Cattle: “We have Angus and Hereford cattle as they are quick-maturing, so they’re not on the farm that long. We buy them in as heifers from about 12 months to 16-18 months this time of year. They are a lot easier fattened off grass compared to continental breeds, which need a bit more.”

This week: “We kill every Monday. The Angus and Herefords are killed at between 500-600kg, and are usually around 22-26 months as they don’t grow as big and you won’t get the yield out of them. They work well for us, as they are easy to handle, very quiet and calm. Rattle a bucket and they will follow you anywhere.”

Silage: “We put roughly 30ac into our first-cut silage pit, then we cut and bale around 40ac of a second-cut mix. We get the pit and bales tested and we aim for 70-75% DMD in the silage. If the silage is below 70% DMD, we would supplement with 35% maize in a nut.”

Outlook: “I see a future in the beef industry. We set up a farm shop last December, which is on-site. I think there is a future for it, as we are going from strength to strength every month and getting busier.”