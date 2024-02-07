Fergal Guihen from Arigna, Co Roscommon is a part-time beef and sheep farmer, who works full-time as a nurse at Sligo University Hospital. He will take off on a journey in March to cycle from Roscommon to Australia. \ Philip Doyle

I farm: ”With my sister, Aoife, my brother Tadhg and my father on around 100ac. Aoife is just after finishing her Green Cert and plays a big part on the farm. I was living in Dublin for the last while but have been home for now the last eight months and do my bit.”

Sheep: ”We are mostly sheep farmers. Where we come from it’s mainly mountainous land – we’re in the heart of the Arigna Valley on the Roscommon side of a three-way border with Leitrim and Sligo. We have roughly 60 Blackface horned and Suffolk ewes. My sister is mad about Black Welsh mountain sheep so we have a few of those too.”

Cattle: ”We have a few sucklers and we sell the calves in the mart – we’re a stone’s throw from Drumshanbo Mart in Leitrim. My dad came from a suckler farm so that’s why we still have the cows. My mam brought the sheep element to the farm.”

Lambing: ”We usually put the ram out in October and then they will start to lamb around March time. At the moment, we’re getting pens and sheds ready with straw before it all kicks off. The ewes are all still up on the mountain at the moment, and we’ll shortly be bringing them down.”

Charity cycle: ”I’m cycling 23,000km from my home house in Arigna to Sydney, Australia. It’s going to take me 11 months and I’ll be going through 25 countries and three continents. I’m doing it for two local charities – Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and North West Stop Suicide Prevention. I leave in early March so I’ll hopefully see some of the lambing at home before I go.”

Charities: ”These charities and services are needed a lot more than we think, especially in the young farming community. Unfortunately, there have been young farmers in our own area commit suicide so that’s why I’m doing it.”