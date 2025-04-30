Kacey Meehan at Dungarvan Mart as part of her work for Cork Marts. \ Donal O'Leary

I farm: “35ac of both owned and rented land with my father John and my uncle Michael in Cahir. We’re beef farming, as well as contracting and hire work.”

Beef: “I rear about 20 calves and buy in 20 weanlings at the backend. I buy calves from the mart in early February – white heads, Angus and the odd Charolais. I like an early calf with a bit of age, about a month to six weeks.”

Kacey Meehan says she loves meeting people as part of her work. \ Donal O'Leary

Selling: “We fatten some and we sell more in the mart as forward stores. Anything we finish ourselves goes to ABP in Cahir.”

Grass: “We’re very good for grass at the minute. Weanlings are out now a month and the calves are gone out about a week. We’ve got a lot of rain the last few days.”

Beef prices: ”They’re very good, they were never as high. There’s great demand for all types of cattle at the minute – marts really are on fire.”

Contracting: “We make bales and sell any excess during the winter to farmers as well. We’ve been busy getting slurry out for farmers and we won’t feel it now before silage kicks off. I love driving tractors and have been doing it since I was young.”

Kacey Meehan farms with her father, John, and uncle, Michael, in Cahir, Tipperary. \ Donal O'Leary

h Cork Marts for the last five years. I work four days a week in Cahir and then two days a week in Dungarvan. I always loved livestock when I was growing up and I love meeting people – the buyers and the sellers. I started working in the mart part-time while I was in school.”

Calf trade: “Calves are three times the price they were last year and it’s great to see. They’re better calves – they’re stronger and they’re heavier and that’s clearly reflected in what they’re making. Here in Cahir top prices of €600 or €700 are being paid every week.”

Camogie: “I play in the forwards for Brian Borus’ Junior A team, we’ve two league games played and we won both.”