I farm: “In partnership with my parents Pat and Phyllis. Between owned and rented land, we’re farming just over 400ac. I’m married to Caoimhe and we have five kids; Sadhbh (13), Gearóid (11), Fiadh (nine) and twins Maedhbh and Ruairí (seven).”

Cows: ”We’re milking a herd of 240 spring-calving cows. I breed all my own replacements and I’d have surplus heifers too. I sell them in-calf to regular customers every year. The milking platform is 188ac. Reseeding seems to be key in order to manage the drier summers, I reseeded about 25% of the farm last year.”

Calving: ”I’ll start to calve down from 1 February and aim to have things wrapped up in 12 weeks. All the non-Friesian heifer calves are sold now. They can be sold weaned or they can be sold as a young calf – depending on the trade.”

Breeding: ”We use all AI for the first six weeks and then mop up with Angus bulls for the last two rounds. I have collars and they’re a game-changer for breeding. I’ll aim to use 220 sexed semen straws again this spring on the heifers and cows – that’s my target.”

Slurry: ”I went out with slurry this week on 50ac of grazing ground at a rate of 2,500 gallons per acre. The weather was on our side so I said I’d take the opportunity while it lasted.”

Derogation: “With the nitrates, I’ve taken on more land than the number of cows I have – that’s why it suits to rear the heifers. And if the derogation drops again, I’ll still be able to maintain my cow numbers, I’ll just drop down the number of heifers. The derogation really is vital, I don’t think the implications are fully quantified yet, if it does go fully. It’d be catastrophic in my opinion, without sounding too dramatic.”