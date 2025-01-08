Sean Ryan with his children, James and Grace Ryan, at their suckler farm in Cappamore, Co Limerick. \ Brendan Gleeson

We farm: “35 suckler cows, six are pedigree Limousins, and the rest are Limousin and Belgian Blue crosses.”

Family: “I’m married to Aoife and have three children Megan, James and Grace. We have a very efficient yard, and James and Grace have a great interest in farming, so the workload is shared, which is great.”

We calve: “During the summer, mainly from June to August, under the herd prefix Sliabh Felim. We have a camera set up that monitors them outside or we bring them into the shed for calving under the camera there.”

Breeding: “We do a small bit of embryo work, we try to have two embryo calves every year. We plan to take embryos from Sliabh Felim Jenny this year. She bred the top prize Limousin sold at the Roscrea premier auction in 2019, Sliabh Felim Mourimho.”

Calves: “We buy in 16 bucket-fed calves in mid-February, they go out to grass mid- to late-April. We push them hard and keep them until 14 months and sell them as bulls for export.”

I work: “With Dairygold in technical sales as my day job. I’m lucky to be involved with great farmers and learn a lot from them.”

Responsibility: “At home here, my brother Ger and I were always encouraged to be involved on the farm and were allowed to make decisions and given responsibility. I’m trying to pass that onto my children because there are great opportunities in the industry.”

2024: “The winter of 2023 spring of 2024 were the dearest I ever put down, but 2024 finished a very good year.

Ground conditions: “Our farm would be heavy, so ground conditions and grass were very good when the weather changed at the end of April. For 2025, I’m hoping for a natural year, with no hiccups from start to finish, if there’s such a year.”

