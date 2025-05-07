The Department of Agriculture has been getting a bit of stick from TDs I see. Now this is nothing new, but this time round it’s over fadas and how the Department’s online system does not recognise them. I was talking to my adviser about it and she told me how she’s not surprised, describing the Department’s system as “archaic”. To all the Seáns and Sinéads on herd numbers, I do hope the actual spelling of your name will be recognised when filling out your BISS application.
