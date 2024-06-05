l-r IFA South Leinster regional chair Paul O’Brien, Agri Aware Executive Director Marcus O’Halloran, Minister Martin Heydon, Kildare IFA chair Denis Halpin and Stephen Byrne on the Byrne farm in Monasterevin, Co Kildare where the Agri Aware Open Farm day will take place on Sat, June 15th.

The National Economic Dialogue heard from the Taoiseach Simon Harris, the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe and the Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

“I made it clear that the Government needs to address the cost of doing business in Ireland for farmers and others. A lot of these costs are arising from EU and Government regulations,” Francie Gorman said.

“The reality is that we now have people raising concerns about increasing food prices. However, this is inevitable when costs and regulations on the farmers producing the food continue to rise while supports are being cut,” he said.

“Either the Government will need to pay farmers for sustainability costs or the consumer will have to pay more. Farmers cannot carry the cost,” he added.

“Today was an opportunity to engage with the Taoiseach and key ministers and drive home the message that farmers have had enough of costly regulations and being asked to do more and more for less and less,” he said.