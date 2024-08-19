The deadline for applications to the National Genotyping Programme has been extended to Wednesday, 28 August. \ CJ Nash

The ICBF has announced that the deadline for applications to the National Genotyping Programme has been extended to Wednesday, 28 August.

Advisers have been given access to sign up their authorised clients, provided the farmer has given them the necessary information and permission. This extension will give herds an extra week to apply for the programme.

All herds participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) are encouraged to apply.

One of the most benefits for the SCEP joining the National Genotyping Programme, is that they would be able to access double tissue calf tags. This allows participating SCEP herds to sample their calves at birth instead of waiting until later in the summer to receive tags, resulting in additional labour.

Cost

For suckler beef herds who are actively participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme there is no requirement to join the beef HerdPlus service.

Suckler beef herds who are not in the SCEP can also join the National Genotyping Programme; however these beef herds will be obliged to join the ICBF beef HerdPlus service, where the annual membership is charged at €60 per year.

The first year of genotyping is free, and each genotype will cost €4 thereafter (years 2-5) and will be paid at tag purchase.

A direct debit for the genotyping fee for newborn calves will be triggered once calf tags are ordered with the tag provider. This will be collected from the herdowner, by ICBF, approximately within a month of the order.

All the National Genotyping Programme samples will count towards the annual 70% of the SCEP genotyping requirement, so farmers will incur the €6 cost on calves above their requirement.

Programme

For new herds signing up in 2024, the programme will run from 2024-2027. From January 2025-2027 calves will be registered electronically, using the DNA registration process.

This will mean taking a tissue sample from the calf at birth, posting to the relevant lab and recording the calves information online via Agfood.ie or using a farm software package.

Once the DNA results are returned to ICBF, the registration will be completed online and a passport will be issued.

Sign up

You can sign up by logging into your ICBF account at icbf.com.

Click on the “NGP Apply Here” button on the home screen and follow the instructions.

Only herds willing to register their calves online, via Agfood.ie or via farm software package, can apply.