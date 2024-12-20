Gas also generated over half of (51%) of the country’s electricity over the month.

Overall gas demand rose by 21% month on month in November compared with October 2024 and by 17% year on year compared with November 2023.

This is according to the latest Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) demand report, published on Thursday.

Gas demand was up across multiple sectors, including construction, transport and education.

Gas also generated over half of (51%) of the country’s electricity over the month.

Gas-powered electricity generation reached a peak contribution of 83% and never fell below 10% during the month.

This represents a significant increase from October, when gas contributed 42%, and from November 2023 when the figure was 39%.

Gas v wind

Wind energy’s contribution to electricity generation dropped to 29% in November, down from 35% in October 2024 and 39% in November 2023, GNI state.

Between 11 and 14 November, gas generated 73% of Ireland’s electricity, with wind producing just 4% during the same period.

A record was set on 12 November as the highest gas demand day for the month since 2011, marking the most significant single November day demand in 13 years.

Mover and shaker

GNI CEO Cathal Marley is to leave the organisation and take up a new role as CEO of Eirgrid in April 2025.

Eirgrid's former CEO Mark Foley stepped down from his role in April. The GNI board will shortly begin the process of seeking a suitable candidate to succeed Marley.