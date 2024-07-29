The Nature Restoration Law places an obligation on member states to restore 30% of degraded habitats by 2030.

The Nature Restoration Law has been published on Monday 27 July by the European Union (EU).

The text sets out that the obligation to meet rewetting targets under the law is on member states and voluntary for farmers.

“The obligation for member states to meet the rewetting targets. . . does not imply an obligation for farmers and private landowners to rewet their land, for whom rewetting on agricultural land remains voluntary, without prejudice to obligations stemming from national law,” it says.

It adds that rewetting should be “incentivised” to make it an attractive option for farmers.

Training and advice should be given to farmers and other stakeholders on “the benefits of rewetting peatland and on the options of subsequent land management and related opportunities”.

Peatlands uses

The law outlined a number of ways that rewetted peatlands can be used.

“For example, paludiculture, the practice of farming on wet peatlands, can include cultivation of various types of reeds, certain forms of timber, blueberry and cranberry cultivation, sphagnum [peat moss] farming and grazing with water buffaloes,” it said.

It also provides for members states to reduce the extent of rewetting if there are “considerable negative impacts” on buildings, infrastructure, climate adaptation or other public interests and it is not feasible to rewet peatlands under other land uses.

The Nature Restoration Law places an obligation on member states to restore 30% of degraded habitats by 2030, 60% by 2040 and 90% by 2050. These habitats include grasslands, rivers and forestry.

Ireland has two years to draw up a national restoration plan.

Passed

The law was finally passed by a vote of EU environment ministers in June after months of uncertainty.

It was passed by the European Parliament in February, but the final seal of approval had been delayed, as its proponents feared it would be rejected by member states.

The approval came amid controversy over the deciding vote. The Austrian government planned on abstaining to leave the law without a qualified majority, but the country’s Green Party environment minister Leonore Gewessler broke ranks and voted in favour.