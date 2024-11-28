Callie Trimble and Sam O'Connell designing their Christmas cards for the National Dairy Council (NDC) competition at Scoil Eoin School, Kilbarrack, Co Dublin.

School children across the country are being asked to use their artistic talents for a farm-themed Christmas card competition that has been launched by the National Dairy Council (NDC).

The competition, entitled Deck the Herd, is open to all school children around the country.

The winner’s card will be used as the organisation’s 2024 Christmas card and will be sent out to thousands of people in the agri-food sector and beyond.

Schools manager with the NDC Sinéad Whelan said the cards can be focused on either the farm or dairy products.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for kids to flex their artistic skills and design a colourful card that links dairy and Christmas.

“It can be cow or farm-themed or focus on dairy products like milk and cheese, the list is endless. We are looking forward to seeing the entries and picking a winner,” she added.

Prize

The winning artist and their teacher will each win a €100 One4All voucher, as well as a jersey signed by rugby international and NDC ambassador Garry Ringrose.

The winning card design will also be promoted and featured across the NDC’s social channels, in print and in the media.

The closing date for entries is 9 December 2024. Entries can be sent to futurefarmer@ndc.ie