The National Dairy Council (NDC) has hired a social media agency to help it reach young people. NDC interim CEO Mark Keller said a professional social media company was hired this year to help it target teenagers with its messaging, as this cohort does not consume enough dairy. Keller referenced recent research from the Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance that only 4% of Irish adolescents meet the recommended servings of dairy daily.

TikTok

The NDC boss said there was a significant investment in its digital presence, including TikTok and other social media.

“Where are they going to get their information? TikTok, Instagram or other social media. Of course that’s great, but there’s also a risk.

“A lot of stuff gets posted, and the credibility of that is often under question. We invested heavily working with an agency who understands this space,” he added.