A housing order for the whole island of Ireland came into force for all kept birds and poultry on Monday 17 February. \ Lorraine O’Sullivan

Initial tests taken for avian influenza at a Co Monaghan poultry farm have come back negative, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

This comes following positive preliminary tests for bird flu at a Co Tyrone farm last weekend, which resulted in a temporary control zone being put in place and the culling of 65,000 birds.

A housing order for the whole island of Ireland came into force for all kept birds and poultry on Monday 17 February.

A spokesperson for the Department said it can confirm “initial tests on samples taken from a poultry flock in Co Monaghan are negative for avian influenza virus”.

“Further tests are underway. The flock will remain restricted until all test results are confirmed.

“A national housing order and ban on gatherings of birds came into effect on Monday, 17 February, in order to protect birds from the threat of avian influenza. This followed the introduction of poultry biosecurity regulations in early December.”

Biosecurity

The Department added that with the H5N1 strain of the virus circulating in wild birds across the island and a recent outbreak of avian influenza in Northern Ireland, “it is vital that all those with poultry or captive birds take every step to protect them”.

“Biosecurity is the most important tool to keep the virus out of a flock and prevent an outbreak.

“Avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk in relation to properly cooked eggs or poultry meat. The public is strongly advised not to touch or pick up dead wild birds, however, in case those wild birds were infected with avian influenza,” the spokesperson said.