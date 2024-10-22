The programme is a collaboration between biodiversity advocates, research teams at Trinity College Dublin, philanthropists and farmers across Ireland. / Donal O' Leary

A new non-governmental initiative worth €1.3m has been launched to encourage farmers to develop ponds, hedgerows, woodlands and species-rich grasslands on their lands.

Project ReFarm is being launched on a pilot basis and will see farmers receive payments for initiating nature-positive actions.

The programme is a collaboration between biodiversity advocates, research teams at Trinity College Dublin, philanthropists and farmers across Ireland.

Its partners include Burrenbeo Trust, which is already working with landowners to allow plants and animals to flourish and Community Foundation Ireland, which is supporting over 200 local biodiversity action plans across the country.

Farmers are key

Co-founder of ReFarm and founder of Burrenbeo Trust Dr Brendan Dunford said farmers have the power to change the nature landscape.

“Having worked with farmers in the Burren and elsewhere for over two decades, I’m convinced that they have the potential to be the difference we need to reverse declines in nature.

“Part of the solution will be to provide hassle-free financial support, advice and encouragement for farmers who want to create more space for nature on their land,” he added.

At the launch of Project ReFarm, co-founder Anke Heydenreich said farmers are key to improving nature conditions in the landscape

“Not only do they account for 70% of Irish land use, they also have an inherited passion and knowledge of nature.

“In many cases, they have grown up side by side with plants and animals and are now watching as many of them disappear.

“We believe Project ReFarm has the potential to be a game-changer in terms of growing a partnership with agriculture,” she added.

Community Foundation Ireland CEO Denise Charlton said the interest to act to protect biodiversity is strong in the farming community.

“It is also true that, like all families, incomes must be protected. This pilot seeks to balance both needs. At the foundation, we see farmers as vital partners,” she said.