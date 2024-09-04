Vice-chair of Dovea Genetics Mervyn Stanley, chair of Dovea Genetics John P Nugent, lab manager Sexing Technologies Helena Meally, Dr Andre Cromie (vice-president and general manager Europe for Sexing Technologies) and general manager of Dovea Genetic Dr Ger Ryan.

A brand-new sexed semen lab has opened at Dovea Genetics, outside Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The €1m facility aims to facilitate the future expansion of sexed semen usage by Irish farmers, but also produce straws for export.

The lab will be operated by Sexing Technologies (ST) with lab manager Helena Meally at the helm. As well as supplying Dovea, the lab will produce sexed semen straws for Eurogene and Bova AI.

It is estimated that over 300,000 sexed semen straws were used by roughly 5,000 farmers this spring, with demand outstripping supply for a period.

The new lab will have 12 sorting machines and will be in operation 24-hours a day, five days a week. Semen will be sorted in three eight-hour shifts – 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm and 10pm to 6am.

Speaking at the opening of the sexed semen lab, chair of Dovea Genetics John P Nugent said that the demand for sexed semen is growing and will continue to grow.

“The technology has allowed dairy farmers to breed females from their best cows and heifers to high-EBI sires, accelerating genetic gain and improving overall herd sustainability,” Nugent said.

Beef herds

The technology has also been transformative in beef herds, allowing suckler farmers to selectively breed their top-performing cows to high-replacement index sires, Nugent said.

“The application of male beef sexed semen on dairy cows will become more commonplace in the future.

“The broader impact of increased sexed semen utilisation in Ireland’s agricultural sector is significant, and we are pleased to contribute to addressing both current and future challenges,” Nugent explained.