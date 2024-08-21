A new scheme under TAMS III has been announced with 70% grant rate for imported slurry storage investments.

The Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) has an investment ceiling of €90,000 for individuals and €160,000 for registered farm partnerships.

Multiple applications per tranche are allowed. However, the minimum amount of investment which is eligible for approval under this scheme is €2,000 per application.

Eligible farmers must have a contract in place to import nutrients, which should outline the volume of organic fertilisers to be imported.

Investment items will be limited to circular slurry stores, geo membrane-lined stores and manure pits to ensure the facility will continue to be available for slurry importation.

Stocking rates

The importing farm must have a whole farm stocking rate of less than 150kg N/Ha. This, according to the Department of Agriculture, is to ensure that there's the capacity to spread imported slurry or manure.

Failure to import slurry will result in a penalty. The rate of recoupment will decrease by 20% for each year that importation has not taken place.

The Department has said that the age of applicant will be a factor and priority will be given to younger farmers when assessing applications.

The remaining criteria which the Department will take into account when assessing applications are the size of the holding, whether any part of the holding is in an Area of Natural Constraint and the nitrates production prior to export.

The closing date for receipt of applications is yet to be confirmed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

"This scheme will encourage farmers to create additional storage capacity thereby providing them with greater flexibility to utilise valuable organic nutrients, especially given more recent unpredictable weather patterns," Minister McConalogue said announcing the scheme on Wednesday 21 August.