Calves previously raised by Athlone Community College students as part of the Angus Schools Competition.

Certified Irish Angus has appointed three new members to its board of directors.

These are Padraig Young, agricultural industry advocate; Nicola Martin, food marketing specialist and Liz Moynihan, education, development and leadership expert.

Charles Smith, managing director of Certified Irish Angus said these new members will bring “enthusiasm and commitment” to its board.

“Across our three pillars – sustainable production, superior quality and education and development – we aim to protect the native Angus breed, to further enhance production efficiencies and to educate and inspire the next generation of farmer and custodians of Irish Angus beef.

“Through our partnerships, dedicated staff and board members we are in no doubt that we can deliver on this vision,” he added.

Padraig Young was chair of Lakeland Dairies from 2008 to 2014 and is currently a board member of the Cavan County Enterprise Fund.

Nicola Martin is currently Global Marketing Manager for Glendalough Distillery and has previously held a number of roles in Bord Bia, including marketing Origin Green.

Liz Moynihan has 20 years of teaching experience in science at second-level and has held the roles of deputy principal and principal.

Certified Irish Angus is the producer group over the well-known Angus Schools Competition, where second-level student rear calves.