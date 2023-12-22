The CAP also states that AD plants currently in their development stages are encountering a range of challenges, not least when seeking planning permissions and licenses

A new biomethane co-ordination group is set to be established to oversee the delivery of 5.7TWh of biomethane developments by 2030, requiring in the region of 200 anaerobic digestion (AD) plants.

The group will also be charged with implementing the actions developed in the soon-to-be-published national biomethane strategy.

The measure was contained in the updated climate action plan 2024, which was published this week.

The national biomethane strategy, which has been delayed twice, is currently awaiting Government sign-off and is set to be agri-centric.

The strategy has clear objectives of providing land diversification and income opportunities for farmers, the Government has stated.

Range of stakeholders

The group will be led by the Department of Environment and Agriculture, but will include a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from Teagasc, the EPA, Gas Networks Ireland, NPWS, Commission for Regulation of Utilities, ISIF, local authorities and multiple other departments.

The group is set to be established in quarter one of 2024.

Supports

CAP 24 states that before Ireland is in a position to produce indigenous biomethane at the scale needed, it is a sector that will require a considerable capital outlay, along with the development of necessary policy and regulatory supports.

However, the document gives no indication that support for the sector is coming and instead reiterates that the Government believes that the new obligation scheme for the users of heat will incentivise the production of indigenously produced biomethane, a policy largely rubbished by the industry.

Planning

The CAP also states that AD plants currently in their development stages are encountering a range of challenges, not least when seeking planning permissions and licenses.

The national biomethane strategy will look to identify and make recommendations to resolve matters such as these, the document states.