Teagasc has published a new 16-page booklet on all aspects of cubicle housing for dairy farmers.

The authors of the booklet are farm buildings and infrastructure specialist with Teagasc Tom Fallon and Teagasc farm machinery and milking machine specialist Francis Quigley.

Given that the vast majority of dairy cows in Ireland are housed over winter in cubicles, Teagasc has said the booklet is a must read for any farmers thinking of adapting existing or building new winter accommodation for dairy cows.

This booklet builds on Teagasc's YouTube video titled ‘Cubicle Design for Dairy Cows’ published 10 years ago.

Housing system of choice

Tom Fallon said: “Cubicles are by far the housing system of choice for dairy cows in Ireland. It is important to think long term because cubicle houses are typically in operation for over 40 years.

"Most farmers appreciate the importance of providing adequate space in the passageways of cubicle houses.

"It is also important to meet the needs of cows by providing adequately sized cubicles and avoiding the temptation of trying to squeeze too many cubicles into new sheds," Fallon said.

Cubicle housing needs to meet three key parameters: adequate space per cow, comfortable and clean cubicles and provide adequate feed space per cow.

There needs to be at least one cubicle space available per cow, according to Teagasc.

The booklet can be viewed on Teagasc's website here.