Mahon will move from her current role as managing director of Bandon Vale Cheese Ltd. \ Donal O'Leary

The current CEO of Bandon Co-op Ger Brickley is to step aside from the role in January, although he is to remain involved on a “contract basis” for “strategic priority projects”.

The board of Bandon Co-op has announced that Eilis Mahon will take over as CEO as a result of an independent recruitment process.

Mahon will move from her current role as managing director of Bandon Vale Cheese Ltd, having worked for the co-op since 2009 when Bandon Vale was purchased from the Mahon family.

“Eilis is keenly aware of the challenges facing agriculture in west Cork from retaining the nitrates derogation to continuing to improve the service and returns the co-op can deliver for its suppliers and customers,” the board’s chair Vincent O’Donovan told shareholders in a letter.

O’Donovan thanked the outgoing Brickley for his contribution to Bandon Co-op and its subsidiaries over his 11 years at the helm, welcoming his commitment to remain involved with the co-op's business plans into the future.