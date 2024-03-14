Vivienne Jupp has been appointed the new chair designate of Coillte, to succeed outgoing chair Bernie Gray.

Jupp was a global senior executive in Accenture, a large global management consultancy firm, for 12 years.

This position with Coillte is for a period of five years, with the possibility for extension.

Commenting on her appointment, Jupp said that Coillte plays a very important role in delivering the multiple benefits of forestry, not just in the commercial sphere, but also in relation to climate, biodiversity and recreation.

"I appreciate the very significant contribution that Bernie Gray has made to Coillte in her time as chair and I envisage continuing her work driving Coillte to further success in the future," Jupp said.

Congratulating Jupp on her appointment, CEO Imelda Hurley said that her experience and support will be invaluable as Coillte works to implement the objectives of its ambitious forestry strategic vision.

Contribution

Hurley thanked outgoing chair Bernie Gray for her contribution to Coillte over the last five years.

Upon appointing Jupp, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that she brings with her a wealth of extensive experience.

Minister Hackett also paid tribute to the outgoing chair for the dedication and commitment that she gave to the role of chair.

"Bernie has shown exceptional leadership and has been a key contributor to the success of the organisation," she said.

"Coillte must continue to be a key actor in the delivery of national climate and biodiversity policy over the coming decades and I believe that Vivienne’s experience will be a real asset in Coillte’s role as caretaker and manager of our national forest estate of 440,000ha.

"Since the foundation of the company in 1988, Coillte’s mandate has evolved significantly over the years and it is now not only the nation’s largest producer of wood, but also the largest provider of outdoor recreation space in Ireland and undertakes nature rehabilitation projects at scale," Minister Hackett said.