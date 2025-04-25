Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement on Thursday, 24 April, as he appointed eight new chairs to Oireachtas committees.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Oireachtas committee on Agriculture.

Moynihan is a TD for Cork North West since 2016. Prior to that, he was a local councillor.

The Macroom man recently spoke in the Dáil, asking about mental health supports for farmers and what actions the Department of Agriculture is taking to mitigate the risks of bluetongue.

Other appointments announced by the Taoiseach included Erin McGreehan to the committee on Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, John Lahart to the committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Seán Fleming to the committee on Infrastructure and National Development Plan Delivery.

