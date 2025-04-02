(L-R) IFA’s Liam MacHale with Juha Marttila president of MTK Finland; Josef Moosbrugger president, LKÖ Austrian Chamber of Agriculture; Palle Borgström president LRF Sweden; and Nikolaus Berlakovich regional president LKÖ Austria at last week’s event in Brussels to celebrate 30 years in the EU for Austria, Finland and Sweden.

Commenting on the Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme announced by the Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said the scheme is a step in the right direction.

However, it must be built on to adequately support farmers making long-term investments in rearing beef calves from the dairy herd.

The scheme for 2025 will pay farmers rearing these calves €20/calf to a maximum of 50 calves and is a start in addressing the huge mistake made by Government in not providing a scheme of this nature in the CAP strategic plans.

“The challenges in retaining farmers in this production system are well documented. If we are to have a long-term sustainable approach to rearing dairy beef calves, the level of direct support available to farmers must be built on to bring the payment to €100/calf reared,” he said.

The IFA livestock chair said other improvements to this scheme for future years must include the removal of the maximum number of eligible calves and serious consideration must be given to including CBV as an eligibility criterion for calves in the scheme.

“The scheme announced by the minister is just for 2025. He must show his long-term commitment by setting out clearly and in advance of the peak breeding season on dairy farms the supports and the criteria that will be attached for future years,” he said.

“Farmers making investments on their farms for this production system need clear sight of the longer term supports that will be available to them and dairy farmers making breeding decisions need sight of the type of calves that will be supported in future years,” he concluded.