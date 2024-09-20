Agri Aware executive director Marcus O'Halloran with 'Come Farm With Me' participant and pig and dairy farmer Hannah Ryan from Co Tipperary launching the new primary school webinar series for the 2024-2025 academic year at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Agri Aware has launched a new webinar series ‘Come Farm With Me’, which will see farmers join primary school children virtually in schools this academic year.

This new virtual series will see farmers across six agricultural sectors, showcase a day in their life on their farm and answer any questions students may have about their enterprise.

These farmers are Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin, who operates a beef and tillage farm in Co Limerick; pig farmer Hannah Ryan from Co Tipperary; broccoli producer Paul Brophy from Co Meath; Aoife Coyle, a sheep farmer from Co Roscommon; Gearoid Maher, a dairy farmer from Co Limerick; and beef farmer Michael McGuigan from Co Meath.

Commenting on the launch, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said the initiative will give students insight into a real farmer's life.

“This webinar series aligns with our key mission of enhancing agricultural literacy and initiatives like this where we can bring farmers from across the country into a classroom virtually is another moving part of what we are doing in Agri Aware to educate the next generation of consumers about where their food comes from.”

Interactive webinars

This six-part series will run from autumn 2024 to spring 2025, with six webinars consisting of a prerecorded ‘day in the life’ of each farmer.

This will be followed by a live interaction between the farmer, Agri Aware education officers and primary school students registered to the series.

“I’d like to thank all our Come Farm With Me farmers for joining us in showcasing the best of Irish agriculture and food production through the lens of their farms and we hope you - the teachers and students - enjoy learning about where the local sustainable food you consume originates from,” added O’Halloran.