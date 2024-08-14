A further derogation can be granted by the European Commission even though Ireland’s legally binding water quality targets have been pushed out, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue believes.

On another derogation being given, even though the Government has pushed targets under the Water Framework Directive past 2027 for many waterbodies, Minister Charlie McConalogue said what matters is that initiatives are being put in place to improve water quality.

“The most important thing is that we collectively act to take steps so they can see water quality improve.

“Farmers are doing a lot of work on that and we’ve a lot of initiatives in place now,” he said.

The minister added that he thinks a further nitrates derogation beyond the end of 2025 can be secured.

“I think if we all work hard and do what we need to do, there’s every reason why we can re-secure it, but we cannot take that for granted,” he said.