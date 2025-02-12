Some 550,000ha is estimated to be impacted by the new rules. \ David Ruffles

Up to 35,000 farmers could be docked money from their direct payments if they do not comply with new drainage rules this year.

The Department of Agriculture has said that new land drainage and reclamation works are no longer permitted “as a general rule” on around 550,000ha of farmland. The new restriction comes as some Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 conditions on peaty soils are fully implemented in Ireland.

The new rules are being imposed under cross-compliance requirements and impact one in every four farmers.

Planning permission will be required to extend or deepen existing drains, as well as for any new drainage. Cleaning of existing drains is permitted.

Ploughing of GAEC 2 grassland will only be permitted once in every four years, and ploughing below 30cm on impacted lands is banned.

Unknown areas

The Department of Agriculture has said that it will inform affected farmers that they have GAEC 2 lands “in due course”. However, no time frame has been provided to farmers for this information.

Farmers will want to know what GAEC 2 lands they have before they apply for their BISS payments.

The Department of Agriculture is waiting for approval from the European Commission before it notifies farmers what land parcels are affected.

