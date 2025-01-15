The European Commission must establish a high-level group on sustainable livestock, MEP Maria Walsh has said.

“Livestock farmers across Ireland and the EU have serious concerns regarding the future of the sector. Irish farmers in particular are uncertain as to the future of their business given recent discussions at an EU level on Mercosur.

“The outbreaks of various diseases, including bovine tuberculosis, along with economic uncertainty, have resulted in a recent decrease in Irish livestock production," she said.

The European Commission, Walsh added, recently supported the wine sector across the EU with the establishment of a high-level group on wine.

Given the number of livestock farmers across Europe, we urgently need to see the Commission’s equal commitment to this sector by creating a similar dedicated stakeholder group, she added.

Experts

“This week in the European Parliament, I requested the Commission to set up a high-level group to bring together experts from the livestock sector and develop effective policies that will tackle economic, climate and political challenges.

"The role of livestock farmers in reducing emissions and their importance in food production must be top priorities.

“I look forward to hearing from the Commission regarding their plans to pursue the establishment of this much-needed group for the betterment of our planet, our farmers and our animals," she said.