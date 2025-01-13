This past November, a new initiative set to support regenerative farming practices was launched in Copenhagen. Known as Top 50 Farmers (T50F), this initiative has been in development for the past two years and aims to empower European farmers to take on regenerative methods.

Top 50 Farmers is led by the Foodprint Nordic board of directors. The initiative is seed-funded by ASTANOR and financed by the AVINA Foundation, DOEN Foundation, and the NEST Foundation.

The organisation says that, as the farming industry faces a "generational crisis", Top 50 Farmers can help inspire the next generation of innovative farmers who will work to scale regenerative farming practises worldwide; making methods feasible and profitable while fitting into global sustainability goals.

"For millennia, communities have been fed and fueled by regenerative farmers that work in harmony with nature, rejuvenating the land, restoring biodiversity, nourishing healthy people, and building diverse ecosystems," said Cindie Christiansen, executive director of Foodprint Nordic and co-leader of Top 50 Farmers.

"They have the ability to heal the land against mounting threats of climate change, soil degradation, and biodiversity loss. With only 12% of farmers in the EU under [the age of] 40, the future of agriculture is facing a generational crisis. We need to inspire the next generation to join the regenerative movement."

On 11 November, Top 50 Farmers opened up nominations for its first round of regenerative farming ambassadors. Nominations closed on 13 December and it is not yet known if any members of the Irish regenerative farming community have been shortlisted. These 50 farmers will serve as role models in advancing the adoption of and transition to regenerative farming methods.

The organisation hopes to achieve this through peer-to-peer mentorship as well as the more practical pathways to capital and market opportunities. The first cohort of Top 50 Farmers will be considered at the peak of the regenerative farming game; both on a global scale and within their own communities.

“We’re building the movement from the voice of the farmer and offering a platform for collaboration and mentorship,” said Analisa Winther, co-leader of T50F and founder of the Future Food podcast. “There is a lot of interest in regenerative agriculture; however, these conversations rarely involve the farmers doing the work on the ground.”

Selection criteria for the first cohort of Top 50 Farmers will focus on the farmer's dedication to regenerative farming practises, contributions to their local communities and use of innovation in agricultural techniques.

A panel of experts including non-profit founders, professors, farmers and scientists are in charge of reviewing the nominations. The 50 honorees will be announced during a recognition ceremony in March, 2025.

Honorees will be featured in events and publications, providing them with a network to share their insights and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders. The awards will bring together key stakeholders from the farming industry, government, and media to celebrate these farmers' contributions.

Aside from naming the Top 50 Farmers in March, the organisation has also developed a platform to connect farmers through a curated group of non-profits, educational hubs, investors and community organisations with the aim of scaling regenerative practises within Europe.

They have also developed "Mastermind Groups" which will bring business leaders and other stakeholders with selected farmers to brainstorm and co-create scalable solutions for regenerative agriculture.

What is regenerative agriculture?

While there is no universally-accepted definition, Top 50 Farmers views regenerative agriculture as a holistic farming approach that enhances the environment, soil, plant and animal welfare, and local communities.

Regenerative practises include crop rotation, cover cropping, reduced tillage, composting, and livestock integration to revitalize soil health.

