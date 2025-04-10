Tom Moher has been appointed general manager of Associated Trading Co-operatives (ATC), the purchasing and supply group of 36 agri-trading co-operatives and independent merchants across Ireland.

From Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Moher’s career spans over 30 years in the co-op sector.

He is the former head of agribusiness at Tipperary Co-op, prior to which he held senior roles in Dairygold Co-op Superstores, including group sales development manager for retail DIY.

ATC Group sells many of its products under the 'Co-op Source' and 'AgriChoice' brands through its trading members.

Established in 1995, ATC’s purpose is to harness the collective buying power of its member co-operatives and independent merchants in a combined, competitive and forward-looking approach to their procurement requirements.

Cost savings

ATC currently makes purchases of some €55m per annum on behalf of its combined membership, who achieve mutually beneficial cost savings from this process.

Commenting on his appointment, Moher said he is looking forward to driving further progress and working with each of ATC’s co-operative and independent members to achieve continuing, sustainable success.

“ATC has a long-standing reputation for delivering value to its members through strategic purchasing and strong, mutually beneficial partnerships. In today’s evolving agricultural landscape, collaboration and efficiency are more important than ever.

"I look forward to working closely with our members and suppliers to continue strengthening our collective buying power, ensuring quality, value and choice for the farming community,” he said.

ATC chair Pat Sheahan welcomed Moher into the role and expressed his appreciation to former general manager John Heaphy.