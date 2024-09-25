A new infectious bovine rhinotracheitis testing scheme is expected to receive funding in Budget 2025, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

A new infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) testing scheme is expected to receive funding in next week’s budget, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

Funding is being sought to fast-track a scheme in light of the imminent threat to Irish calf exports to the Netherlands next spring.

Bord Bia’s Joe Burke warned this week that Dutch authorities have indicated that its veal farmers will not import Irish calves unless there is an active IBR programme in place.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is also pushing for a €25/head top-up payment for the Beef Welfare Scheme.

An increase of €5/ewe for sheep farmers and a doubling of funding for the dairy beef sector are also in play.