Chair of the FBD Trust Michael Berkery, IFA deputy president Alice Doyle and IFA president Francie Gorman launching the ‘Ready To Lead’ programme at Irish Farm Centre.

The IFA has launched a new programme aimed at identifying the next generation of leaders to take up officer positions within the association.

The ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme is aimed at young farmers with an interest in farm policy who can give a commitment to servicing on one of IFA’s committees for at least a two-year period.

The six-day programme will be rolled out over three events across two days each, throughout 2025. It will include sessions with leaders in the sector; political representatives in Dublin; and a study tour to Brussels to see the IFA office in action and to gain a better understanding of how the EU institutions work on the ground.

New blood

IFA president Francie Gorman said the enduring strength of any organisation depends on its ability to introduce new blood into the decision-making process.

“Speaking from experience, I can say it is very rewarding to get involved outside the farmgate. The ethos of IFA for the last seven decades has been farmers representing their fellow farmers. We are hoping that this initiative will entice new farmers to take on leadership roles. I want to acknowledge the support of FBD Trust and IFA Farm Business Skillnet in making this happen.”

IFA deputy president Alice Doyle, who is chair of the IFA farm business skillnet committee, said that the IFA is built on communities around the country coming together to form a unified and democratic voice for farmers.

“We are looking forward to bringing forward enthusiastic candidates who have a passion for farming.”

The chair of FBD Trust Michael Berkery said the programme is a timely initiative.

“The importance of an independent, strong and effective national organisation is vital to address the challenges facing the next generation of farm families. This programme is targeted at dynamic and progressive potential leaders and is an investment in both their future and future of the farming sector.”