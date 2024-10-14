Patricia Lee, Niamh Britton and Joe Sweeney at the launch of the Fit4FarmLife initiative.

A new initiative running in Inishowen, Co Donegal, is putting farmers' health and wellbeing front and centre.

The free programme - Fit4FarmLife - is being rolled out in Inishowen this month and will see a weekly workshop, as well as information events that will focus on issues affecting the farming community.

There will be fitness sessions and a complimentary hot meal for participants and the topics that will be covered will include farm safety, healthy eating, mental health talks and health checks. The programme is open to both men and women.

Fit4FarmLife is funded by the Department of Agriculture and managed locally by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP).

Talk and listen

IDP farm family officer Joe Sweeney said the programme will be an opportunity for farmers to talk to and listen to each other.

“The Fit4FarmLife programme addresses a lot of the issues that are facing farmers.

“Getting people together and breaking bread is so important for social inclusion and ultimately for their mental health,” he added.

As part of the programme, the IDP is teaming up with the local Sláintecare Healthy Communities team to introduce healthy eating habits and cooking tips.

IDP team lead for health and wellbeing Patricia Lee said similar programmes have been run before and they proved very popular with farmers.

“There is no doubt that these are challenging and difficult times for many farmers throughout Inishowen.

“By offering Fit4FarmLife, IDP will provide farmers with the opportunity to address the many challenges they face, whilst ensuring first and foremost that they mind their mental health and their physical health and that they continue to be fit, safe and well,” she added.

Information

There will be two groups involved in this project. The south Inishowen group will take place in the Lake of Shadows, Buncrana, on Tuesday 15 and 22 October.

The north Inishowen group meeting is in Simpsons Bar, Carndonagh, on Thursday 17 and 24 October. Places are available. However, they are limited, so if you are a farmer and want to get involved, call Joe on 086-605 2022.

The programme will conclude with a large health and wellbeing event in Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel on Wednesday 30 October, where both the north and south groups will come together with their farm families, as supporters of participants and to hear the rural farming voice on what’s needed next.

This will be a chance to look back on what they learned, plan for the next phase with renewed and strengthened relationships.