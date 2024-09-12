Pictured on opening day at Northwest Vets in Burt were founders Niall McSharry, veterinary surgeon, Maria Barron, practice manager, with mascot Toby, and veterinary surgeon Michael Doherty.

A new locally owned large animal veterinary practice has opened in Inishowen.

Northwest Vets will service what it calls the growing demand for independent vet services in north Donegal and its Derry-Tyrone border region.

Located in Burt, the practice was founded by veterinary practice manager Maria Barron and veterinary surgeon Niall McSharry. Michael Doherty, an Armagh mixed veterinary practitioner, is also part of the team.

Barron said the group is very excited to begin their work in the region.

“Our promise is to ensure that exceptional service, with a friendly and personal touch, will be central to everything we do at Northwest Vets.

“We believe this approach is vitally important in providing an alternative to the corporate veterinary service provision, which has become more prevalent in recent times. Farmers and equine enthusiasts always like to know they’re dealing with a locally owned practice and with vets they know and trust.”

Operations

The Northwest Vets team specialises in caring for livestock and horses, and offers 24/7 emergency services and call-out.

The practice also provides specialist expertise in equine care, including vaccinations, dentistry and passport microchipping and a dung sample collection service for faecal egg count rapid testing to determine suitable parasite controls measures.

Regular opening hours are 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, closing at 8pm on Wednesdays and opening from 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays.

An open day will also be held at the clinic on Saturday 21 September from 11am to 1pm and they are asking anyone interested to attend.

“Animal well-being and client satisfaction always come first at Northwest Vets, with 24-hour emergency care available to clients at fees they can afford,” added Barron.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the livestock and horses under our care, while supporting their owners with expert advice and compassionate service.”