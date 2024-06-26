Ireland's newly-elected MEPs must treat the Mercosur deal as a red-line issue, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said while speaking at the Teagasc BEEF2024 event in Grange, Co Meath, on Wednesday.

He said that the 14 newly elected MEPs have a vital role in blocking Mercosur and supporting the beef sector.

“Beef farmers will expect our MEPs to be steadfast in their opposition to a trade deal that would have very damaging consequences for our sector.

"From the point next month when they formally take their seats, they will have to keep a close eye on negotiations," he said.

The Irish beef sector, he added, accounted for €2.7bn of food exports last year - with 100,000 beef farmers, it is the largest farming sector in the country and has an economic impact in every parish in rural Ireland.

Unity

"Our MEPs may differ on some issues, but there’s a strong case for unity on Mercosur. The impact of a negative trade deal would be felt beyond the farmgate, with processing and upstream value hit by any decision to allow more imports,” he said.

The new European Parliament, Gorman said, can act as a bulwark against the Commission plans, which he added appear to ignore the devastating impact of beef production in Brazil, while at the same time imposing greater regulations on beef farmers here.

Budget

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan, who also attended Wednesday’s event, said beef and suckler farmers will be looking to the next budget and the new CAP to provide additional supports.

“While there is no doubting the value of the beef sector to the Irish economy, incomes remain under pressure. Both beef and suckler farmers will be looking to the national budget in October - and the next CAP - to underpin their incomes with strong supports,” he said.