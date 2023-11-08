Minister McConalogue will soon be presented will a set of recommended changes to the country's nitrates rules . \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture’s nitrates expert group will soon present the proposals it is recommending be implemented to improve water quality rules to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The recommendations will then be presented to the agricultural water quality working group on which farming organisations sit as part of the midterm review of the Nitrates Action Programme.

Department chief inspector Bill Callanan told the Oireachtas environment committee that any proposals taken on board will then go to public consultation. “The recommendations of the expert group will go to the minister shortly. We will bring them then to the water group and do a public consultation then in terms of the next phase of our Nitrates Action Programme,” he said.

The Irish Farmers Journal recently revealed that the group has discussed proposals ranging from using GPS trackers to monitor slurry exports, to establishing a new feed database and limiting slurry spreading on the grazing platform.

