The IFA has strongly opposed the extension of the maximum organic nitrogen (N) limit of 220kg/ha to include additional areas in the EPA Targeting Agricultural Measures Map from 1 December 2025.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has criticised additional measures signed into law as part of the interim review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

The association said that the “constantly evolving regulatory and non-regulatory measures” will further add to the challenges and complexity of nutrient management on farms.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said that this is “adding significantly to the pressure on farms”.

“Farmers are committed to playing their part to improve water quality and have made significant changes to management practices under the current programme, but the pace of regulatory change in a major concern,” he said.

“We now need a period of stability with no further regulations to provide farmers greater certainty to be able to plan and provide time for the measures to deliver improvements in water quality and their impact quantified.”

Regulations

Some of the new regulations include a 5% reduction in the maximum nitrogen allowance on grassland.

In addition, there is a new requirement to notify the movement/export of organic nutrients between holdings within four days of the movement occurring.

The IFA has strongly opposed the extension of the maximum organic nitrogen (N) limit of 220kg/ha to include additional areas in the EPA Targeting Agricultural Measures Map from 1 December 2025.

Murphy said that measures such as the changes to nutrient excretion rates for young bovines and the option to reduce crude protein in concentrates fed to dairy cows, will provide some relief, but the extension of the maximum organic nitrogen (N) limit in some areas will have major cost implications.

“There needs to be greater certainty and consistency over the full term of the programme, so farmers can effectively plan and make any necessary investments,” he added.

Read more

Unprotected urea ban from 2026 and new calf excretion rates

Cutting back on nitrogen on forward crops

No change in livestock unit values