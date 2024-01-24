The producer organisation (PO) recognition was granted to IOMS on Tuesday, 22 January. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-op has become the first group in the country to be officially recognised as a dairy producer organisation by the Department of Agriculture.

The producer organisation (PO) recognition was granted to the group on 22 January.

Chair of the group, Gavin Lynch said the PO will start out in “the spirit of cooperation rather than confrontation” when engaging with processors.

“There is a lot that the PO can bring to the table, such as mapping the production of organic milk, guaranteeing minimum supply volumes at certain times and providing a forum for processors to relay their issues and concerns.”

Separately, the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO), made up of milk suppliers to Kerry Group, also applied for PO recognition.

