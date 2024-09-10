A new plan has set out a roadmap which aims to reverse the decline of the hen harrier and to improve its long-term prospects.

Minster of State for nature Malcolm Noonan will launch the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan (2024-2028) on Tuesday morning in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

The plan looks at the threats faced by the rare bird of prey and a series of co-ordinated actions across the agriculture, forestry and wind energy sectors to improve its long-term prospects.

It involves strategic engagement with relevant departments and stakeholders to restore nature in important habitats for hen harriers.

The plan also recognises the importance of landowners and farming communities in improving the habitat for the bird and the need for supports and incentives to engage them in conservation.

Milestone

“The publication of the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to prevent the extinction of our precious skydancer.

“The plight of this iconic bird highlights the broader issues we face both nationally and globally in tackling the biodiversity crisis and its future is very much in our hands.

“It’s vital that we now focus urgently and strategically on implementation. We must seize the opportunities presented in this plan to deliver meaningful change to the management of our landscapes and protect our most vulnerable species,” he said.

The hen harrier is a ground-nesting bird of prey that breeds in open upland bog, heather moorland and associated habitats.

It has seen significant declines in recent years and could face extinction within the next 25 years if action is not taken, the Department of Housing has said.

Actions under the plan will involve ongoing data gathering, monitoring and research to inform conservation, collaboration and further development of schemes and incentives for landowners and farmers to improve the habitat for hen harriers.

Direction of travel

Director general with the National Parks and Wildlife Service Niall Ó Donnchú said that the plan sets out a direction of travel to give the hen harrier a chance of survival.

“It is incumbent on us across the public sector to work together to ensure that the actions are implemented. I look forward to further engagement with Government departments and agencies as we prepare for delivery of the plan.”

All public authorities must take account of threat response plans relevant to their functions in the undertaking of those functions and responsibilities and the minister may request a public authority to take such steps as the minister considers are necessary to ensure compliance with the plan.