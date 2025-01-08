New restrictions have been proposed by the Department of Agriculture to help halt the spread of TB.

Herds with multiple TB reactors could be unable to sell cows freely for three years after being deemed clear of the disease under new proposals from the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The possible clampdown on cow sales from what are deemed high-risk herds for TB is among a number of targeted measures which have been proposed by the Department, as it battles to halt the spread of the disease.

Under the proposed changes, which were circulated to the farm organisations and other stakeholders in the TB Forum, the sale of cows from herds with a number of reactors would be restricted for three years after the first clear TB test.

However, cows from such herds could be sold directly to the factories for slaughter, or to controlled finishing units (CFUs) or feedlots.

Blood test

In addition, the Department has proposed that all cows in herds with multiple TB reactors should be blood-tested for the disease using the gamma interferon test.

It is understood the Department outlined that the three-year sales restriction would only apply to cows and that provision will be made to allow the sale of calves and other cattle from these herds.

An “enhanced wildlife programme around these herds” was also proposed.

In 2023, dairy herds accounted for 38% of TB breakdowns. Taking an average herd size of 95 cows, the new rules could impact the trading of over 200,000 dairy cows in marts.

Herd sizes

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the new proposals, if agreed, would apply to herds of at least 50 cows.

The stricter movement rules would be triggered where 5% of a herd’s cows – or 10 cows in larger units – are found to be TB reactors.

The possible ramping up of movement restrictions comes amid mounting concern that TB rates are spiralling out of control.

The latest Department figures show that the incidence of TB has increased by 20% in the 12 months from December 2023 to December 2024.

As of 8 December 2024, 40,805 reactors have been identified and 6,069 herds were restricted on a 12-month rolling basis.

It is expected that the Department’s latest proposals will be discussed at the next meeting of the TB Forum, which takes place next month on 12 February.