New planning guidelines for large-scale solar farms have been published by the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA).

The best practice guidance, drafted following extensive consultation with industry and planning officials, aims to bring greater clarity and certainty to planning for solar farms.

By 2030, Ireland must have developed 8GW of solar power. Despite the first Irish solar farms only connecting to the national grid in May 2022, there are now a total of 17 connected today.

The ISEA states that ensuring an efficient planning process will be essential to achieving this target.

Unified approach

The Best Practice Guidance Report for Large-Scale Solar Energy Development covers various areas, such as community engagement, archaeological assessments and glint and glare.

It is designed to guide both applicants and planners with a unified approach and was completed by environmental consultants Fehily Timoney and Company and supported by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Speaking on the publication of the guidance, ISEA CEO Conall Bolger said: “Solar farms typically have a high approval rate in the planning process.

"However, a lack of resources among local authorities and inconsistencies between planning bodies can lead to delays in processing applications.

“In producing these guidelines, we aim to address the challenges that both applicants and planners face to deliver higher-quality applications that can be processed more efficiently in the future,” he said.

Industry and State collaboration

SEAI CEO William Walsh said: “These guidelines are an example of where industry and the State can work together to identify possible barriers and create solutions to accelerate the development and deployment of solar energy."

The guidelines intend to provide a better understanding of large-scale solar PV and address perceived planning issues and provide a framework for future planning applications, helping to achieve continuity in application documents and decisions, said Jim Hughes from the report authors.

The guidance document was published at the Solar Ireland 2023 conference in Cork on Wednesday morning, which was attended by almost 400 industry figures.