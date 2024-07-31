The scheme has three support options for forest owners who are considering nature forest management at reforestation stage.\ Donal Magner

The new Climate Resilient Reforestation Pilot Scheme is another missed opportunity by the Department of Agriculture, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm forestry chair Padraic Stapleton has said.

"The scheme overall is very disappointing, especially for commercial forests where a setback will apply and the area is not included in this scheme.

“Also, the proposed seven-year payments for ecosystems are far too short and should be extended,” he said.

'Make it attractive'

The scheme has three support options for forest owners who are considering nature forest management at reforestation stage.

An individual application under this scheme can apply under one, two or all three elements, as long as no physical overlap exists and one element is selected per plot.

“This scheme is an opportunity to encourage reforestation, but it is not fit for purpose in how it is designed," he said.

"We will be writing to the Minister [for Agriculture] to seek a meeting on this to outline our issues with the scheme and press home that changes are absolutely necessary in order to make it attractive for forestry owners to apply to it,” he said.