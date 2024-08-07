Some 63% of those surveyed reported sunburn experiences as part of an average working year. \ Andy Gibson.

The HSE's National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Healthy Ireland has advised those who work outdoors to be careful in the sun, stating that farmers are significantly more likely than construction workers to report being sunburnt.

Farmers have been reminded that they are exposed to two to three times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work indoors.

This increases the risk of developing skin cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with over 11,000 cases annually.

Some 63% of survey respondents reported sunburn experiences as part of an average working year.

Improvement

New research by the University of Galway examining sun exposure among Irish construction and agricultural workers has highlighted that although levels of sun-protective training were high, they believe sun protective behaviours could be improved.

Dr Victoria Hogan said the research shows that outdoor workers report higher rates of sunburn and lower rates of sunscreen application than the general population.

"Addressing perceived barriers to sun protective [PPE] that may impede uptake of preventative measures by workers is also crucial going forward," the researcher said.

"Consultation with workers in relation to the types of sun protective PPE and sunscreen may help to enhance uptake.”

Hogan commented that it is not just hot and sunny days when sun protection is needed, UV from the sun is damaging even on cool and cloudy days. Healthy Ireland urged workers to take precautions to protect skin by being SunSmart as part of daily routine from April to September.

Healthy Ireland's SunSmart tips:

Slip on clothing that covers your skin such as, long sleeves or collared t-shirts.

Slop on sunscreen. Use sunscreen SPF minimum 30 or higher. Apply 20 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours – more often if sweating.

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat, hard hat with a brim and use a neck flap.

Seek shade, especially if outdoors between 11am to 3pm when UV rays are at their strongest. If possible, schedule outdoor work before 11am or after 3pm.

Slide on wraparound sunglasses.