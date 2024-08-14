Very little research has been undertaken to date to understand the impacts of farm deaths and injuries.

A University College Dublin (UCD) Teagasc Walsh scholarship opportunity has arisen on a new research project looking at the impacts of sudden deaths and injuries on farms.

The PhD scholarship is a joint research project between Teagasc and UCD.

The project, which commences in January 2025, is entitled 'Shouldering the burden: understanding the economic and social impacts of sudden farm deaths and traumatic injuries on farm enterprises, families and communities'.

UCD said that much research has rightly focused on understanding occupational risks and developing preventive actions.

However, considerably less research has been undertaken, either nationally or internationally, to understand the economic and social impacts of deaths and injuries for farm businesses, households and the wider farming community.

"The absence of this knowledge hinders the development of appropriate supports to farm households and the wider farming community impacted by serious injuries and sudden death," a UCD spokesperson said.

Scholarship

The student will be jointly located between Teagasc Ashtown and UCD, working under the supervision of Dr Sinéad Flannery (UCD) and Dr David Meredith (Teagasc), with additional advice being provided by a project advisory team.

Funding will be awarded to the student who will complete the scholarship. The current rate is a stipend of €25,000 per annum, plus a contribution to fees up to a maximum of €6,000 per annum.

Requirements

UCD has said that applicants should have a good primary degree (first or upper second class honours) or MSc in a relevant discipline (for example agricultural science, agricultural education and extension, behavioural science, sociology or geography, etc).

The successful candidate should be highly self-motivated and prepared for field work, data analysis, reporting and publication of findings at national and international conferences and industry meetings. Fluent English language skills and a full EU driving license are essential.

Applications

The deadline to apply is 30 August 2024. An electronic copy of a CV (including names and details of two referees) and a short research or personal statement can be submitted by email to Dr David Meredith (david.meredith@teagasc.ie) and Dr Sinéad Flannery (sinead.flannery@ucd.ie).