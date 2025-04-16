ESSPO aims to support groups of producers to form recognised POs across the following seven sectors: beef, sheep, milk, potato, tillage, plant amenity, fruit and vegetables.

A new measure has been opened to support the formation and establishment of producer organisations (POs).

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the Early-Stage Support for Producer Organisations (ESSPO) scheme on Wednesday 16 April, which is a multi-annual measure under the CAP Strategic Plan.

It aims to support groups of producers to form recognised POs across the following seven sectors: beef, sheep, milk, potato, tillage, plant amenity, fruit and vegetables.

Opening the scheme, Minister Heydon said that POs are a valuable tool for primary producers to strengthen their collective bargaining power in the food supply chain.

“This scheme will support farmers in a wide array of sectors who wish to work together in POs to negotiate collectively on behalf of their members.

“Members can achieve common interests by working together to pool resources, plan production, concentrate supply, improve marketing and share knowledge under the umbrella of a recognised PO.”

Producer organisations

The ESSPO Scheme will support POs over their first three years after recognition.

Grant funding, up to a maximum of €10,000 annually, will be available for administrative functions during that period.

Those grants are intended to contribute to eligible administrative costs including the engagement of administrative human resources and the purchase of relevant technology.

A separate grant of €3,000 is available to cover the costs of engaging approved facilitators for legal and business advice on PO formation and the submission of an application.

Applications

The scheme terms and conditions along with a list of approved facilitators and application forms can be found on the Department of Agriculture website.

The deadline for receipt of the first tranche of applications is 28 May 2025, but the scheme will be opened to receive further applications at regular intervals thereafter.

“We have a low level of recognised POs in Ireland. I want this scheme to change that situation,” added Minister Heydon.

“Groups need ongoing support in their early years and this scheme will provide that funding. I urge all farmers to read the scheme terms and conditions on my Department’s website, join with like-minded producers to form a PO, consult an adviser and submit an application.”

