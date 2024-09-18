President of ATU Dr Orla Flynn; principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College Dr Edna Curley; and head of the faculty of science and health at ATU Donegal Dr Joanne Gallagher.

South East Technological University (SETU) and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) have welcomed their selection to deliver veterinary medicine education in Ireland.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Patrick O'Donovan and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The two new programmes aim to be included in CAO listings for the 2025/26 term and will offer a combined 70 places for students.

Responding to the announcement, SETU president professor Veronica Campbell said it is a significant milestone for both the university and the future of veterinary education in the region.

“Veterinary medicine is a highly sought-after programme of relevance to our region that will attract top talent from the southeast and beyond.”

Expand capacity

In 2022, the Higher Education Authority initiated plans to expand capacity in health-related programmes, including veterinary medicine.

With SETU’s selection, the university will now be looking to receive accreditation from the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

Starting from the next university year, there will be an annual intake of 40 students for the course.

Campbell added that the university is hopeful of collaborating with ATU around veterinary education in the future.

Pictured were Prof Veronica Campbell, SETU president; Tim Ashmore, principal of Teagasc Kildalton College; and representatives of Veterinary Ireland. \ Mary Browne

“Together, we can advance veterinary education, research and practice across Ireland, while addressing the needs of rural and agricultural communities nationwide. We look forward to the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead.

“SETU is now poised to deliver an innovative veterinary medicine degree that prepares students for the realities of veterinary practice in rural Ireland.”

Increasing demand

ATU was announced as the second provider with its new bachelor of veterinary medicine and surgery course.

The new veterinary school will aim to address the increasing demand for veterinary professionals, particularly in rural areas, while significantly boosting educational opportunities in the west and northwest regions of Ireland.

The programme will be delivered through a dual-campus model, primarily based at ATU Donegal in conjunction with Mountbellew Agricultural College and have an initial intake of 30 students.

Head of the faculty of science and health at ATU Donegal Dr Joanne Gallagher, who led the bid, said this has the potential to transform education in the region and support the profession nationally.

“The provision, by ATU, of new opportunities to study veterinary medicine in Ireland will enhance the accessibility of veterinary education, allowing students from all over Ireland to study here and make an immediate impact across all areas of veterinary medicine.

“We are confident that the graduates of this programme will help alleviate the challenges currently facing the profession."